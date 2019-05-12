Pleasant Valley High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its senior class:
Academics
Jacob Bandy, child of Mark Bandy & Kate Murphy, Ann Heavrin, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Missouri University of Science & Technology, Rolla, Mo.
Top 3 achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar, Midwest Regional Club Soccer Semi-finalist and National Honor Society Co-President
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout high school, I have learned a multitude of facts and skills. Some of these I will use for the rest of my life while others I will not. However, the most important value I learned is the power of perseverance and my own abilities. Over the four years of pushing myself academically, I have been faced with problems, challenges, and complicated subject matter. Although it has not always been easy, my perseverance allowed me to excel in achieving the grades and knowledge I strived for. During soccer and other extracurriculars, I was not the most naturally talented, but my hard work and perseverance lead to my excellence in soccer and other activities. This mentality led me to achieve my dream of playing college soccer. I will continue to persevere and trust my own abilities as I have learned and know that I can overcome everything I will confront in life.
Shreya Khurjekar, child of Santosh and Smita Khurjekar, plans to major in Neurobiology.
Top 3 achievements: Accepted into Iowa All-State Band 2018, voted "Most Outstanding Junior Musician" by peers and team qualified for FTC Super Regionals (Robotics)
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I dug my heels into the ground, launching myself onto the box inches in front of me. Moments later, I became “the girl that shattered her collarbone in lifting by falling off of a box,” and the first ever to do so. Despite the plate and seven screws in my shoulder, I forced myself to roll of out bed every morning and hit the weight room, in hopes of a full-recovery before volleyball season. After three long months of physical therapy, I was back on the volleyball court, eventually making the varsity volleyball team. More than anything, my luck in high school, or lack thereof I should say, taught me how to overcome adversity. It was not only how I handled the adversity, but how I did not let it affect me. As William Ward said, “Adversity causes some to break and others to break records.”
The Arts
Erin Balzer, child of Matthew and Karen Balzer, plans to major in Sociology at Scott Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Festival of Trees Award, Ceramics Club and AP Portfolio
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Experience is the greatest self-expression we as humans have! I learned later in my high school career, that slaving over piles of work that would get me nowhere wasn't worth throwing away amazing opportunities. I am going to carry this idea with me throughout my life because I wish I had realized it sooner than later! Go to sports games, free classes, museums. Go on that walk, go out for dinner, live life, instead of staying cooped up somewhere you may not belong. It’s a sense of opening your eyes, and a way to find your place somewhere you never may have thought to look. Explore, it is a world filled with wonderful people and wonderful experiences.
James Guest, child of Tamara and Jim Guest, plans to major in Theatre Studies at the University of Evansville.
Top 3 achievements: Directing my school’s children's show: “A Wrinkle in Time,” Serving as drama club president and 3 Year IHSSA Large Group Speech All-State
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? While being involved in the arts at PV I have been able to pick up many important life skills. I have been a member of choir and theatre all four years of high school. Throughout these years I have held several leadership positions. Through these roles and many others, I haven’t only learned how to be an effective leader, but I’ve learned how to be a member of a team. The most valuable lessons I have learned in high school are that of teamwork and collaboration. Whether I am in the choir room, making music with 60 other people, or performing improv with three of my best friends, I always have a team. People I know I can fall back on, learn from, and be inspired by. The lessons I’ve learned from my teammates are lessons that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.
Humanities
Solange Genevieve Bolger, child of Bettinna Diaz Guerrero, plans to major in Biomedical Engineering and Linguistics at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Member of the National Honors Society, leader of PV Environmental Club and taking the Seal of Biliteracy and becoming trilingual during High School
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? This has been a crazy four years. But I treat everything in life subjectively. Everyone faces a different magnitude of adversity, and crazy to me could be different than crazy to the next person. For me, the adversity I faced increased linearly yet my quality of life and education increased exponentially. This came from what I learned along the way and continue to learn every day- gratitude is the catalyst to a successful life. Entering high school, I was frustrated with the boxes society and my peers assigned one another. I refused to succumb to labeling and as any normal 14-year-old would, I rebelled (in my terms of rebelling). I didn’t push myself in extracurriculars, neglected my studies, and began isolating myself from my friends. However, this didn’t last for long. I became thankful for the opportunities that were presented to me and the people who motivated me, thus redirecting my motivation to achieve personal success.
Noah Streeter, the child of Liberty and James Johnson and Jim and Leslie Streeter, plans to major in Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Academic Excellence award, went to swimming state senior year and named captain for cross country and swimming
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of the biggest lessons I have learned throughout my time as a student is to be impartial to people you don’t know. I was the new kid for a long time until I arrived at Pleasant Valley. When I got here in 8th grade I was so alone, but only for a day or two. When I was no longer the newcomer, I tried my best to do the same as my friends had done for me. Those people to this day are among my closest friends that I have been able to watch grow and prosper. At the end of the day being kind can lift everyone’s spirits. “Kindness is the language the deaf can hear and the blind can see” - Mark Twain
Leadership
Susan Anil, child of Minu and Anil Thenamkodath, plans to attend the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Student Government Co-President/ Executive team member, National Honor Society Co-President and Religious Education Teacher
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? By attending a school district that is committed to excellence for eight years, I have learned that excellence is not the product of a desire to be powerful and acknowledged but the product of true passion and aspiration to change the world. This is a lesson I have learned by participating in various extracurricular activities. Through student government and National Honor Society, I have had the honor of cultivating a positive environment in my school, working with various charities, and helping others grow as leaders. As a religious education teacher, I have also helped children discover their faith. Creating lasting change through these experiences is how I have reached genuine fulfillment up to this point in my life. After high school, I aspire to continue to enact my core purpose, which I have discovered with the help of PVHS: promoting change alongside others so we may positively transform our society.
Natalie Murphy, child of Michael and Christina Murphy, plans to major in Political Science and Spanish at Arizona State University.
Top 3 achievements: 2018-2019 Pleasant Valley DAR Good Citizen, Helping to raise over 125,00 meals with the QCSHD for food insecure people in our area and two-year member of the Iowa All-State Choir
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? As co-editor-in-chief of the Spartan Shield and two-year executive member of PV’s student council, I have learned that being a leader requires you to make tough decisions. With our school’s publication class being student lead, it is a responsibility of mine to keep reporters to deadlines to produce a stellar publication. Similar aspects can be recognized in my leadership in our school’s student council, Spartan Assembly. As executive team member, I was tasked with leading a committee in the fall. This required frequent communication with members of the community and administration but also checking up on members of my committee to make sure tasks were being completed in a timely manner. As a passionate leader, I am sure the skills I have gained in high school will continue to serve me as I pursue a career in leadership.
Math/The Sciences
Mallory Lafever, child of Mary Mahoney-Lafever and Michael Lafever, plans to major in Biology at Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Top 3 achievements: 4.6 Cumulative GPA, Academic All-State in cross country and basketball and competed in 10 State Tournaments/Meets (Cross Country, Track and Field, and Softball)
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my life, I have been given the opportunity to try my fair share of different activities. I found success in a variety of sports and in the classroom. However, there were always those who warned me that I would spread myself too thin, and I would sacrifice the quality of either my academics, athletics, or both if I continued to juggle being a four-sport athlete and honors student. Despite what some claimed, hard work and relentless dedication allowed me to be both a high-achieving student and athlete. This realization gives me the confidence to seek out new opportunities and endeavors in college and life, as I have the strong foundation of work ethic and perseverance to support me.
Tristan McMillan, child of Jim and Kari McMillan, plans to major in Biochemistry at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Receiving the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, being on the Honor roll every year of high school and aquiring a 34 composite ACT score junior year.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something I have learned in high school that I will take with me to college is the lesson that relying on others is not a weakness, but rather a strength. Being able to admit that a task or project can be completed better with the help or guidance of another person is a strength, because it allows for new perspectives and skills to be added that one would not be able to have access to when working completely alone. When a person refuses to turn to others for help with problems, either personal or professional, they lock themselves out of potential growth, both intellectually and emotionally.
Vocational Education
Samuel Schuster, child of Annette and Larry Schuster, plans to major in accounting at St. Ambrose University.
Top 3 achievements: Selected for the Cross Country All-Academic Team Award all three years of running, Excel and PowerPoint Certified and officer for FBLA
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Of all four years of high school, one thing I will take with me is that life is what you make it. In my first year running in track freshman year, I could hardly run three miles. Three years and lots of hard work later, now I’m running road races with confidence. Sophomore year was another pivotal moment for me thanks to Ms. Davenport and Ms. Weinschenk for helping me find my passion for business and teaching. Since that semester, I’ve taken almost all of the business/technology courses offered at PV. I can say that some of my best friends from high school are also teachers and I feel that they have influenced my decision to pursue business teaching at St. Ambrose University. They taught me that life is what you make it, so I’m going for the stars.
James Gabel is the child of Jim and Marcy Gabel.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have always been a hands-on type person from the time I was young and even still but only in recent years have I been able to grow those hands on skills into something useful. Around the time I was 13 I started showing off my creativity by constructing my own backyard metal furnace that allowed me to heat up some metals to their melting point and cast them into just about anything I could think of. These interests in metals lead me to join various metals and hands-on related classes during high school which I gained valuable trade skills. The various classes I’ve taken taught me a lot from automotive maintenance to construction and even welding which I know I can use for the rest of my life.
Young Journalist
Maya McClain, child of James and Marisa McClain, plans to major in Photojournalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Top 3 achievements: My article, “Students are taking over, and teachers approve”, on our online school newspaper, “The Spartan Shield” was published on the Best of SNO, being inducted into my school’s National Honors Society, and having artwork was chosen to be part of and sold in the 2018 Quad City Art Show.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Growing up, trying something new or outside of my comfort zone always seemed foreboding to me. I liked sticking to what I knew I was good at and didn’t like giving myself room for failure. However, my junior year, I took a leap and enrolled in my school’s publications class, and then in our honors journalism course the year after. Being in those classes forced me into the public eye, something which had terrified me before, and sometimes still does. However, those classes ended up turning my life around. They offered me a dream college and major by introducing me to the world of Journalism. Though at first the decision to join seemed daunting, I experienced numerous benefits by pushing myself to participate in activities normally outside of my comfort zone. I am confident this skill will continue to prove itself beneficial to me after high school is over.
Lily Williams, child of Chris and Kelly Williams, plans to major in Journalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Top 3 achievements: Chuck Stone Scholar, University of North Carolina, Iowa High School Leadership in Journalism Award, Iowa Newspaper Foundation, and On the Spot Writing Contest 2018 Champion, Iowa High School Press Association
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In high school, I learned that one person can make a difference with hard work and passion. My passion for the truth has allowed me to encourage my peers towards a future where youth are not only informed but dedicated to making a positive difference in the world. As co-editor-in-chief of the Spartan Shield, I have written and published stories that create conversation. My phenomenal adviser, Mrs. Dyer, has taught me how to be a resilient journalist and encourages me to cover complex issues. My goal this year was for every Spartan Shield issue to spark discussion on numerous topics such as toxic masculinity, addictions of my generation, the hate directed toward minority students within PV, pushing beyond the content to connect in the classroom and digital footprints. I will continue pursuing my passions out of high school and dedicate myself to making a positive difference through my writing.
