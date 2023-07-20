Five players from Mississippi Athletic Conference teams were named to the Iowa Class 5A all-tournament team after Thursday's championship game.

Mary Paige Withers, Reagan Hassel and Jessie Clemons represented runner-up Pleasant Valley, which lost 11-0 to Ankeny Centennial.

Avery Schroeder and Becca Haag of third-place Muscatine also were selected to the 11-player team.

State champion Centennial had four selections, led by all-tournament captain Jordyn Kennedy. The other Centennial players picked were Mady Ott, Mackenzie James and Lauren Gustofson.

Southeast Polk's Jesslyn Stairs and Sydney Potter rounded out the squad.