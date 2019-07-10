070919-jdc-js-004

Aaron Tennant of Pleasant Valley helps his son Alex, 4, do some putting on the putt-putt course in the Family Zone tent Tuesday during youth day of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

There's plenty for kids to do at the JDC. Kids are admitted free with a paid adult, and the Family Zone — which is situated in the area along the ninth fairway — is open all week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with interactive games, putting competitions and a golf simulator to test themselves.

