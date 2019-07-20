Don't run? No problem! There are events and parties to attend the day of the Bix. The Street Fest kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. on 2nd Street between Brady and Ripley streets in the middle of downtown. Come grab a bite and watch live music including QC Rock Academy, Jenny Lynn Stacy and BEES. The party continues the day of the Bix, with live music starting at 10 a.m.
For runners, the Packet Pickup Expo features dozens of vendors featuring the latest in health, wellness and fitness. Plus, famous runners Bill Rodgers, Joan Benoit Samuelson and Meb Keflezighi will be available for autographs on Friday. The expo kicks off July 25 from 5-9 p.m. and continues July 26 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m at the RiverCenter South Hall, 136 east 3rd St., Davenport. This is also where runners pick up their bibs and register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.