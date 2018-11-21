Nationally-recognized author Tim Pletkovich will return to Bishop Hill, Illinois, for book signings of "Civil War Fathers: Sons of the Civil War in World War II," and "Nuns, Nazis, and Notre Dame: Stories of the Great Depression, World War II, and the Fighting Irish" during Julmarknad (Christmas Market).
On Friday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 1, Pletkovich will be at the Steeple Building Museum. On Saturday, Nov. 24, he will be at the Colony Store. Both books may be purchased during Julmarknad ("Civil War Fathers" is $25, and "Nuns, Nazis, and Notre Dame" is $20).
The first is composed of narratives of World War II veterans whose fathers fought 80 years earlier in the U.S. Civil War. In the book, the World War II sons talk about their lives growing up with their elderly fathers during the 1920s and '30s, and how the difficult years of the Great Depression did much to prepare them for their own military service.
New York Newsday columnist William F.B. O'Reilly has called it "an American treasure and a must-read because of Pletkovich's extraordinary eye for human details."
In "Nuns, Nazis, and Notre Dame," Pletkovich examines the early life of U.S. Army veteran Gerald A. O'Reilly. The son of a prominent Wall Street banker and grandson of a U.S. ambassador under President Teddy Roosevelt, O'Reilly was raised in Brooklyn during the 1920s and '30s, when stickball ruled the streets and rumblings of another war in Europe shook the earth from across the Atlantic, according to a synopsis.
A former resident of Geneseo and Kewanee, Tim Pletkovich and his wife Melissa live in Peoria. Pletkovich was recognized at the 2017 Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival in Marshfield, Missouri, with the Ella A. Dickey Award for "Civil War Fathers."
For more information on the author, visit facebook.com/tim.pletkovich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.