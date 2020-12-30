Plows hit Davenport snow routes, garbage pickup still a 'go'

Roads are a bit slushy this morning with crews expected to finish posted snow routes by mid-day before clearing residential streets, according to Davenport Public Works.

Here are some tips for negotiating the city today.

• Watch for slick spots on snow routes, bridge decks, sidewalks, and parking lots. Drive with caution if you are heading out.

• Keep vehicles off of posted snow routes. The snow emergency ends at 4 p.m.

• Avoid being plowed in. Move vehicles off of residential roads to help crews clear roads faster and more safely when they enter these zones.

• The possibility for flash freezing due to dropping temperatures could keep teams on posted snow routes longer.

Crews are on the streets picking up garbage today, but delays are possible.

If today is your regular garbage day and it has not been collected by 9 a.m. on Thursday call 563-326-7923 to report it.

Quad-City Times​

