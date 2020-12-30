 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plows hit Davenport snow routes, garbage pickup still a 'go'
0 comments
topical alert top story

Plows hit Davenport snow routes, garbage pickup still a 'go'

  • 0
122920-qc-nws-snow-gk-044

City of Davenport snow plows start to clear the streets at Central Park and Division Street.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Roads are a bit slushy this morning with crews expected to finish posted snow routes by mid-day before clearing residential streets, according to Davenport Public Works.

Here are some tips for negotiating the city today.

• Watch for slick spots on snow routes, bridge decks, sidewalks, and parking lots. Drive with caution if you are heading out.

• Keep vehicles off of posted snow routes. The snow emergency ends at 4 p.m.

• Avoid being plowed in. Move vehicles off of residential roads to help crews clear roads faster and more safely when they enter these zones.

• The possibility for flash freezing due to dropping temperatures could keep teams on posted snow routes longer.

Crews are on the streets picking up garbage today, but delays are possible.

If today is your regular garbage day and it has not been collected by 9 a.m. on Thursday call 563-326-7923 to report it.

Quad-City Times​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News