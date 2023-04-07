The spring weather brought out 34 bowlers. Among that number were 5 first-time Plus 60 participants from both sides of the river. There were no shortage of smiles and good times. Everyone settled in for a fun morning of some strikes, some splits, and a few gutters! But the smiles were contagious and the laughs were loud! Whether the celebration was for breaking 100 or rolling several strikes or spares in a row, every lane had an exceptional time. Bowlers cheered each other and everyone enjoyed getting out of the house, taking on the challenge, and being active.

Prizes this month went to the high score, most marks, and two lucky draws. High score went to Dennis Harford from Davenport, who rolled a 223. Larry Behrens of Eldridge rolled 9 marks in his second game, and Dave Kincaid of Davenport and Connie Yeager of Colona won the lucky draws. Congrats to everyone who participated!

Mark your calendar to join us this month as we repeat the fun times on Wednesday, April 26, at Big River Bowling on East Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue for a couple lines of bowling starting at 11 a.m. Big River Bowling offers two games of bowling, along with a pair of shoes, for $5.00. Mark your calendar now! Our bowling events run approximately 1½ hours or whenever we finish. The lanes will be filled and assigned as you arrive.

Bring a friend or join up with other Plus 60 bowlers. Prizes always roll our way - maybe for skill or just by chance! It could be for the most strikes, the highest/lowest scores or just a lucky draw from a hat. Whatever the reason, please come and join in on the fun! Remember we bowl the last Wednesday of each month from September through May.