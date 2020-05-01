Plus 60 events are canceled, postponed

We want to strongly encourage everyone to follow federal, state and local public health directives until it has been determined that the COVID-19 virus is no longer a threat to your health. Accordingly, we are pro-actively working with our supporting community agencies, sponsors and vendors to keep you advised of Plus 55/60 Club planned events and trips that have been either canceled or postponed because of the declared Coronavirus pandemic:
■ 05/07/20: Day Trip to the Pella Tulip Festival, canceled
■ 05/13/20: Northwest Bank Financial Seminar for Plus 60, postponed; to be rescheduled
■ 05/14/20: Pickleball Demonstration, postponed to Wednesday, July 22
■ 05/18/20: Bus Tour - Holland at Tulip Time, postponed; to be rescheduled
■ 05/21/20: SCC Luncheon Seminar - All Iowa reads “The Mothers,” postponed to June 18
■ 05/23/20: Day Trip to the Chicago Cubs vs. Brewers at Miller Park, Milwaukee, postponed; to be rescheduled
■ 05/24/20: Day Trip to the Chicago Cubs vs. Brewers at Miller Park, Milwaukee, postponed; to be rescheduled
■ 06/02/20: SCC Luncheon Seminar - 129 Years Under the Oaks at the Outing Club; a history & tour with Karen Anderson, postponed to Tuesday, September 1
■ 06/05/20: Ballet Quad Cities - Ballet Under the Stars, all performances thru June 7th canceled. To learn about ticket refunds and exchanges visit: www.balletquadcities.com
■ 06/09/20: Bus Tour - Kentucky Giddy Up and Go, postponed; to be rescheduled
■ 06/17/20: Annual Club Picnic, postponed to Wednesday, October 7
■ 06/18/20: Ballet Quad Cities - Sleeping Beauty, canceled. To learn about ticket refunds and exchanges visit www.balletquadcities.com
■ 06/23/20: Bus Tour - Discover Door County, postponed to October 6
■ 06/23/20: Bus Tour - Arc Encounter and Creation Experience, postponed; to be rescheduled
■ 07/12/20: Momma Mia! at Quad City Music Guild, postponed to Summer 2021
If an event you have previously registered for or plan to attend is not listed, that means it remains as originally scheduled on our 2020 activity calendar, but may be subject to cancellation or postponement in a future announcement as the coronavirus health risk continues to be evaluated and monitored by public officials working with health professionals.
As information about the status of planned events becomes available to us, we will continue to feature articles on the weekly Plus 60 page in the Sunday Quad-City Times, as well as refresh our Club’s website at www.qcplus60.com with announcements and updates to the monthly calendar under the EVENTS tab on the home page. Members registered for one-day and multi-day travel tours will also receive direct information updates from Tri-State Travel. Thank you for your understanding and support!
