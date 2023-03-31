It’s time to make plans to join Plus 60 board member Wes Wells, who will serve as our Club’s host for this year’s fishing trip from Sunday, September 17 through Thursday, September 21, to set the hook at Ballard’s Resort, Lake of the Woods, Baudette, Minnesota. The cost per person for this 3-day, 4-night fishing adventure is $975.

This travel package includes roundtrip transportation, lodging, meals, and an experienced fishing guide on a 27’ Sportcraft fishing boat equipped with all your fishing gear and bait.

We start our trip early in the morning by boarding a 56-passenger luxury motorcoach. While the trip is long, we break it up with a few stops to allow you to get out and stretch. You’ll be asked to bring along your cooler for holding your packed lunch on the way up and to use for packing your fish for the return ride home.

When we arrive, the Ballard’s staff greets us with lodge directions and cabin assignments. Each cabin unit is complete with living room, two single beds per bedroom, bathroom, TV, towels, bedding and daily maid service. Based on availability and pricing, there are one, two, and three bedroom cabins at hand for reservations.

Not an experienced fisherman? No worries, each group is assigned an experienced guide with years of experience and they know just where to catch the fish. All 27’ Sportcraft boats are equipped with angling equipment, bait, tackle, on-board restroom facilities, ice, and fish processing.

No need to worry about fixing a meal! This package includes a daily breakfast, a sack lunch, and dinner during our stay. All you need to pack is what you want to drink. If you have been on this trip before, you’ll remember the shore lunch. The guides take over lunch by fileting our catch and frying it up along with potatoes and beans. Oh so good! Other than breakfast, you are responsible for your own beverages during the day and for dinners. Beverages can be purchased at the main lodge. After the evening meal many prefer to sit out on the deck or in the bar to talk about the day and to brag about the catch.

What’s not included? A Minnesota fishing license is required and can either be obtained in advance by browsing on the Internet to dnr.state.mn.us or purchased at Ballard’s Resort upon arrival. Also not included are on-site beverages available for purchase, as well as gratuities for your guide, restaurant staff, and housekeeping.

A $300 per person deposit is due at the time of your reservation by June 1, with final payment of $675 per person due by August 15. To reserve your spot please call toll-free 1-800-776-2675 and mention you are with the Quad City Plus 60 Club group. This trip is being limited to 45 persons so call to reserve with a credit card payment or to arrange mailing your reservation deposit check payment. Please be aware that this trip’s daily activities require you to be able to climb up and down steps, and balance yourself in a sometimes rocking boat.