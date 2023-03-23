Power of Attorney documents are often misunderstood and overlooked, but they may be the most important part of your estate plan. Please join us as we take a closer look at these important estate planning tools and learn what they are, what they do and how to use them effectively whether you have a will-based or trust-based estate plan.

Melissa Uzzell, JD, Vice President, Director of Fiduciary Services will present this program on Thursday, April 20, at 9:30 a.m. at Northwest Bank & Trust Company, 2nd floor Board Room, 100 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa.

Melissa is an attorney with over fourteen years of experience in estate planning and administration. Previously, she had her own practice where she assisted clients with conserving and preserving wealth. She received her Juris Doctorate degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law.

Please call Caroline Manfull at Northwest Bank on weekdays at 563-388-2626 or send her an email at cmanfull@northwestbank.com no later than April 13 to reserve your seat for this informative program.