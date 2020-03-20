Plus 60 event cancellations, postponements

In this time, where social distancing is recommended and group gatherings of more than ten people have been prohibited, we want to strongly encourage everyone to follow federal, state and local public health directives until it has been determined that the COVID-19 virus is no longer a threat to your health. Accordingly, we are pro-actively working with our supporting community agencies, sponsors and vendors to keep you advised of Plus 55/60 Club planned events and trips that have been either cancelled or postponed due to the declared Coronavirus pandemic:
Date Event Status
03/25/20 Bowling at Big River Davenport Cancelled
03/25/20 EICC/SCC Luncheon Seminar - All the Queens Horses Postponed to May 20 & 27
03/28/20 Day Trip to American Passion Play in Bloomington Cancelled
04/09/20 AARP Fraud Prevention Box Lunch Seminar, Bettendorf Postponed; to be rescheduled
04/11/20 Day Trip to Wrigley Field: Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB season delayed to mid-May
04/18/20 Ballet Quad Cities – Sleeping Beauty Postponed; to be rescheduled
04/19/20 Bus Tour – Chattanooga’s Hidden Gems of the South Cancelled
04/21/20 Healthy Habits Iowa Seminar: Medication Management Cancelled; resume in July
04/23/20 Healthy Habits Illinois Seminar: Medication Management Cancelled; resume in July
04/26/20 Disney’s Freaky Friday Musical in Chicago Cancelled
04/29/20 Figge Museum Lunch & Learn: Behind the Scenes Postponed; to be rescheduled
If an event you have previously registered for or planning to attend is not listed that means it remains as originally scheduled on our 2020 activity calendar, but may be subject to cancellation or postponement in a future announcement as the coronavirus health risk continues to be evaluated and monitored by public officials working with health professionals.
As information about the status of planned events becomes available to us, we will continue to feature articles on the weekly Plus 60 page in the Sunday Quad-City Times, as well as refresh our Club’s website at www.qcplus60.com with announcements and updates to the monthly calendar under the EVENTS tab on the home page. Members registered for one-day and multi-day travel tours will also receive direct information updates from Tri-State Travel. Thank you for your understanding and support!