Plus 60 event cancellations, postponements

In this time, where social distancing is recommended and group gatherings of more than ten people have been prohibited, we want to strongly encourage everyone to follow federal, state and local public health directives until it has been determined that the COVID-19 virus is no longer a threat to your health. Accordingly, we are pro-actively working with our supporting community agencies, sponsors and vendors to keep you advised of Plus 55/60 Club planned events and trips that have been either cancelled or postponed due to the declared Coronavirus pandemic: