“One of the secrets of a happy life is continuous small treats.” — Iris Murdoch
The Plus 60/55 Friendship Club is offering some wonderful opportunities and treats to enrich its members lives.
Time is running out to register for Q-C Plus 60’s four-person golf outing on Aug. 19, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hidden Hills Golf Course, 4435 Indiana Avenue, Bettendorf. The registration deadline is Aug. 14. Men and women of all ages are welcome. The cost is $45 for QC Plus 60 members and $55 for nonmembers, which includes golf, cart, coffee and rolls, two drink tickets, lunch, a goody bag and more. New this year is a chance to win a camper by Camping World. Visit qcplus60.com for details and to register. All profits will be donated to local agencies that provide services for seniors.
Eastern Iowa Community College will offer “The Life and Times of Edward Catich” at the Outing Club in Davenport, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 20. Follow young Catich through his training at the orphanage, his experiences as a sign painter in Al Capone’s Chicago, his adventures at the North American University in Rome and more with Paul Herrera, his last apprentice. Lunch will be served. Admission is $22.
The first 250 Plus 60/55 members to show their membership card and pick up their tickets will enjoy free reserved seats to the River Bandits game at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Q-C Plus 60/55 will offer many art options in September beginning with “Meet the Artists” on Sept. 12, at Quad City Arts in Rock Island, from 4 to 6 p.m. Lisa Mahar (acrylic paint on canvas and furniture) and Bill Wolford (wood carving) will present their art and inspiration. A complimentary wine reception will follow. Admission is free for Plus 60 members.
Visit qcplus60.com to see more upcoming events, and plan a fun trip with Tri-State Travel, such as a day trip to the Royal George Theater in Chicago to see “Miracle," or a week to share in “A New Twist to Mackinac," Aug. 18-23.
