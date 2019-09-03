The Quad-City Plus 60 Club has announced that grant applications are now available online for fiscal year 2020 though its Community Outreach program. Proceeds from Plus 60 events and programs fund its Community Outreach.
Eligible applicants are any Quad-City non-profit organization which has programs or projects benefiting those 55 years and older and must be completed between January 1 through December 31, 2020. Applications must be submitted by Friday, October 25, 2019. Agencies will be notified in November and the funding will be distributed in December for fiscal year 2020.
Interested agencies wishing to request funding should download the application from the Plus 60 website at www.qcplus60.com, fill it out and mail to: Plus 60 Community Outreach, P.O. Box 455, Bettendorf, IA 52722. Or you may email it and any attachments to qctimesplus60@gmail.com. Type Community Outreach in the subject line. For more information, email qctimesplus60@gmail.com.
