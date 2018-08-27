Olivia Gatwood
Olivia Gatwood, a nationally acclaimed slam poet, will perform on Friday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. 

Olivia Gatwood's "Alternate Universe" tour is named after one of her poems, of which the full name is "Alternate Universe in Which I Am Unfazed by the Men Who Do Not Love Me." It's one of the 26-year-old slam poet's most popular pieces and appears in her book, called "New American Best Friend." Gatwood's tour, which includes a set by musician Joaquina Mertz, will make a Quad-City stop this week. They'll perform on Friday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance at moellernights.com and $20 on the day of the show. 

7 p.m. Friday, Stardust, $15-$20

