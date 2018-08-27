Olivia Gatwood's "Alternate Universe" tour is named after one of her poems, of which the full name is "Alternate Universe in Which I Am Unfazed by the Men Who Do Not Love Me." It's one of the 26-year-old slam poet's most popular pieces and appears in her book, called "New American Best Friend." Gatwood's tour, which includes a set by musician Joaquina Mertz, will make a Quad-City stop this week. They'll perform on Friday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance at moellernights.com and $20 on the day of the show.
7 p.m. Friday, Stardust, $15-$20
