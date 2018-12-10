The Putnam Museum is again hosting a pajama party and viewings of "The Polar Express 3D," this week. Showings of the movie that have not yet sold out are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport. Pajama party festivities, including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits, are slated for 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $13 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3 to 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-324-1933 or visit putnam.org.
Friday-Sunday, Putnam Museum, $10-$13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.