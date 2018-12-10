The Putnam Museum is again hosting a pajama party and viewings of "The Polar Express 3D," this week. Showings of the movie that have not yet sold out are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport. Pajama party festivities, including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits, are slated for 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $13 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3 to 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-324-1933 or visit putnam.org

Friday-Sunday, Putnam Museum, $10-$13

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments