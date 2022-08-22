 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Davenport man transported to Iowa City after motorcycle accident on I-74 near Bettendorf

A 63-year-old man from Davenport was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon on Interstate 74, according to Bettendorf police.

Police said the man was riding a 2013 Victory motorcycle when he lost control and hit a guardrail and bridge structure near the Spruce Hills Drive interchange in Bettendorf. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, and transferred to the UI hospitals.

