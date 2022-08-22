Police: Davenport man transported to Iowa City after motorcycle accident on I-74 near Bettendorf

A 63-year-old man from Davenport was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon on Interstate 74, according to Bettendorf police.
Police said the man was riding a 2013 Victory motorcycle when he lost control and hit a guardrail and bridge structure near the Spruce Hills Drive interchange in Bettendorf. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, and transferred to the UI hospitals.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sarah Watson
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter
Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.