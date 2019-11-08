Residents inside the 7218 Hillandale Road got a rude awakening Friday morning.
Sometime around 4:38 a.m. a white Lincoln MKZ traveling west on the 300 block of West 72nd Street left the road and hit the corner of one of the apartment buildings.
The tracks left by the car show it careened through the 7200 block of Hillandale, through roughly 30 yards of grass after hitting a utility pole, jumped a barrier surrounding a playground, and plowed into the building.
The DPD report said the driver of the car fled. Two residents confirmed at least one person left the car. It is believed the wreck was captured on surveillance video.
The two residents said the accident "woke up most of the people" in the apartment complex, which is managed by Mercy Housing. Another resident said the playground was just installed by the property manger.
"I'm glad it didn't completely wreck the playground," the resident added. "And I'm glad this didn't happen when the kids were out there playing."
