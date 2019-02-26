Police are at the scene of a reported shooting on N. Marquette Street, near Jefferson School. There is also a police and ambulance presence near Marquette and 13th streets.
Dawn Saul, spokeswoman of the Davenport Community School District, said the school day ends for students at 2:50 p.m. She said there may be after-school activities going on, so the school was placed on lockdown around 3:30 p.m. as a precaution.
She added that the shooting did not happen on school grounds.
This story will be updated.
Police are on the scene after a report of a shooting in the area of Jefferson school, Davenport. We will follow up. pic.twitter.com/vNGt8ybscg— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) February 26, 2019
