Police are at the scene of a reported shooting on N. Marquette Street, near Jefferson School. There is also a police and ambulance presence near Marquette and 13th streets.

Dawn Saul, spokeswoman of the Davenport Community School District, said the school day ends for students at 2:50 p.m. She said there may be after-school activities going on, so the school was placed on lockdown around 3:30 p.m. as a precaution.

She added that the shooting did not happen on school grounds.

This story will be updated.

