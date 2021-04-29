 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Officer Anthony DeRoin
0 comments

Police Officer Anthony DeRoin

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Officer Anthony DeRoin

Anthony DeRoin was born in Silvis, Illinois and raised in the Quad City Area. He graduated from Moline High School in 2007. Upon graduation, Anthony joined the United States Army. During his time in service, Anthony gained great experience to include multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. After completing a rewarding tour of duty, he earned an Associate’s Degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant from Black Hawk College. He went on to impact lives by providing rehabilitation to patients in the acute care setting.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News