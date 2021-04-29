Police Officer Anthony DeRoin

Anthony DeRoin was born in Silvis, Illinois and raised in the Quad City Area. He graduated from Moline High School in 2007. Upon graduation, Anthony joined the United States Army. During his time in service, Anthony gained great experience to include multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. After completing a rewarding tour of duty, he earned an Associate’s Degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant from Black Hawk College. He went on to impact lives by providing rehabilitation to patients in the acute care setting.