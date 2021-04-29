Police Officer Justin Adams

Justin Adams is from Orland Park, Illinois and graduated from Carl Sandburg High School in 2014. In 2018, Justin earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Loras College with Majors in Criminal Justice and Psychology. He was a Registered Behavior Technician for one year in Dubuque, Iowa. Justin graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in December 2019 and served as a Patrol Deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office until April 2021. He is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Forensic Psychology.