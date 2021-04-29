 Skip to main content
Police Officer Paul Pham
Police Officer Paul Pham

Paul Pham grew up in Davenport and graduated from North High School in 2017. He received an Associate’s of Arts Degree from Scott Community College. He attended Western Illinois University and he plans to continue his education to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. During college, Paul worked with Stepping Stones, Parks and Recreation, and AmeriCorps through the City of Davenport prior to achieving his goal of becoming a Police Officer. Paul is following his father’s example, as he was an officer in Asia. Paul’s hobbies include playing basketball, snowboarding, and Mixed Martial Arts.

