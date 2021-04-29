Police Officer Raul Alvarado

Raul Alvarado was born in Silvis, Illinois. He grew up in Davenport and graduated from Assumption High School in 2016. During High School, Raul ran track and played baseball. He attended Blackhawk College then attended St. Ambrose University majoring in English with a minor in Criminal Justice. He is currently a semester and a half away from completing his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English. Raul is a member of the LULAC Local #10 helping advance the economic condition, educational attainment, health and civil rights of the Hispanic population of the community.