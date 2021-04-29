Police Officer Trevor Krutzfeldt

Trevor Krutzfeldt grew up in Poplarville, Mississippi and graduated from Poplarville High School in 2009. Trevor moved to Davenport in 2010 to work with his uncle. After that, he worked at PB Leiner for five years. Trevor is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration. In his free time, he enjoys running, mountain biking, and Jiu Jitsu. Trevor was awarded the 300 Point Club for physical fitness and the Director’s Award by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.