Davenport Police have released the names of the two pedestrians who were struck and killed Thursday night by a vehicle on Brady Street.
Dead are: Merle Rudd, 46, and Edward Mahedy, 56, both of Davenport.
At 10:30 p.m., Thursday Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS responded to a crash that involved a single vehicle and two pedestrians near the intersection of 65th and Brady streets.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the involved vehicle and the two pedestrians in the north bound lanes of Brady Street south of 65th Street.
The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was interviewed at the scene.
The investigation, conducted by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit, is still ongoing.
