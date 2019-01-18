Poncé, the Nashville-based pop rock duo made up of brothers Carson and Michael Poncé, is slated to play a show this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel. Quad-City based bands Subatlantic and Sister Wife will open up the show on Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, $12, are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Raccoon Motel, $12
