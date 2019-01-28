The soulful singer/songwriter James "Pony" Bradshaw is returning to Davenport this week to play some songs of his soon-to-be-released debut album, called "Sudden Opera." The musician, based in north Georgia, will be playing a show on Tuesday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 and are available at raccoonmotel.com.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $12

