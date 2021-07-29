Pope honors grandparents on first World Day for elderly

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis celebrated the Roman Catholic Church's first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly on July 25.

Francis solicited a round of applause from the faithful in St. Peter's Square and urged people everywhere to reach out to older generations.

"Grandparents and grandchildren, the elderly and youth together showed one of the beautiful sides of the Church, and showed the alliance between the generations,'' the pontiff said in off-the-cuff remarks from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square.

"To celebrate this day, I invite celebration in every community with visits to grandparents and elderly, those who are most alone, to bring them my message, inspired by Jesus: 'I am with you every day.' "

He said just as the elderly need young people, young people need the elderly, "especially in this throw-away culture."

"The grandparents have the sap of history, that rises and gives strength for the tree to grow,'' Francis said.