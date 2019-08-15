A portion of Willow Drive will be closed for about three weeks for pavement reconstruction. 

Bettendorf officials said the closure will be immediately north of the traffic circle.

During this time, the remaining portion of Willow Drive north of the work zone and south of Maplecrest Road will temporarily be converted to a two-way street. On-street parking will also be prohibited during this time to accommodate two-way traffic.

For more information, contact Bettendorf Public Works Department, 563-344-4055.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments