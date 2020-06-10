Positive tests on Korn Ferry Tour

One player and three caddies on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The PGA Tour says it administered 1,559 tests — at home and at tournament sites — for the PGA Tour event in Fort Worth, Texas, and the Korn Ferry Tour event in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The positive results were from saliva tests and were done at home. The tour recommended — but did not require — that players and caddies take tests before traveling to the tournament.

The tour did not disclose the names of those testing positive. They were to self-isolate for at least 10 days and have two negative test results at least 24 hours apart before returning.

Tour officials said there were 487 tests at tournament sites on the PGA Tour and 407 tests on the Korn Ferry Tour, all negative.

