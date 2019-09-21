When it opened its debut season in the Western Big Six Conference, a league title was something the Geneseo Maple Leafs were not contemplating.
Now, after scoring a pair of Big Six victories in Saturday's triangular meet at the Rock Island Fieldhouse, winning the championship of their new conference has become a goal for the Leafs.
After sweeping host Rock Island 25-17, 25-22 in its opening match, Geneseo got pushed to the limit by a relentless Quincy club. After dropping the opening set, the Maple Leafs fought back to earn a 24-26, 25-22, 25-19 victory.
"It's starting to feel more real," said senior outside hitter Cora Varland, whose nine kills and two blocks in the Quincy victory helped Geneseo (16-3) to take sole possession of first place in the Big Six at 8-1, a full game up on Moline in the win column.
"At first, we were looking to get our feet wet and figure out what was happening in our new conference," Varland continued. "Now, (a title) is something we're fighting toward. We've seen everyone, so we have a good idea of what's going to happen and what we need to work on to get there."
In the Quincy win, Brenna McGuire matched Varland with nine kills and also had four blocks, as did Hannah Copeland (eight kills, two aces). Abbi Barickman also chipped in up front with six kills.
In addition to its loss to Geneseo, Rock Island dropped a 27-25, 25-20 decision to Quincy. Emily Allison and Raghen Walker each had five kills for the Rocks, with Bella Allison adding 12 assists and Alivia Wright 12 digs.
Against the Maple Leafs, Emily Allison had a match-best eight kills to go with 10 digs and two aces, with Bella Allison and fellow setter Sophia Sigler combining for 14 assists.
UT splits, Alleman swept at triangular: Saturday’s volleyball triangular at United Township came close to representing a coming out party for the hosts in their Western Big Six showdown with Galesburg and Alleman.
UT defeated Alleman in the first match of the day, 25-17 and 25-16. In the afternoon, the Panthers led from the opening serve to win the first set, 25-16, lost a close second set to Galesburg, 25-22, and gave the Silver Streaks all they could handle before falling in the third set, 26-24.
In the middle match, the Alleman Pioneers elevated their play to a higher level, but fell to Galesburg, 26-24, 25-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.