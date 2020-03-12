Possible COVID-19 exposure at Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting

Someone who attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission believes they were exposed to someone who may have been exposed to COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

That meeting attendee is now experiencing symptoms of the virus, according to Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey, who notified meeting attendees in an email Thursday afternoon.

Most cases of COVID-19 show mild symptoms, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Per doctor’s orders, the attendee is being quarantined, Lacey said in the email. Their identity and symptoms are not known publicly.

“The Civil Rights Conference room is a perfect place to pass a virus. The room is small and people are very close together,” said Rich Pokora, a commission member who has previously supported moving the commission meetings to City Council Chambers.

