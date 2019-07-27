As things at the Quad City Times Bix 7 post-race party get into full swing, the line for Chick-fil-A sandwiches gets longer.
The Bix is renowned in the running community for its generous after-party, sponsored by Walmart, because it features the popular chicken sandwiches, along with beer, Whitey's ice cream and other goodies.
At one point the line for the sandwiches stretched to the Quad-City Times building and looped around the booth with tired runners eager to refuel.
Workers stacked case after case of steaming hot sandwiches as runners filtered through.
Jessica Yackley of Davenport said she the first time she got a Chick-fil-A sandwich she had no wait, but the second time she waited in line for 20 minutes.
Although the lines were long, there weren't many people getting impatient and leaving the line, Abbey Strajack said.
Asked if her sandwich was worth the wait, Yackley said, "Heck yeah, it was worth the wait for free Chick-fil-A!"
