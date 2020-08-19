Postal conspiracy is just another made-up controversy

But instead of pushing states to fix their election laws, Democrats are trying to pin the blame on Trump — arguing that he is pushing to "defund" the Postal Service. That is a lie. Just last month, the Trump administration gave the USPS a $10 billion loan, funding authorized in the Cares Act, which Trump signed into law in March. Trump has since signed off on legislation that would turn it into a grant -- even though the Wall Street Journal reported that "the Postal Service doesn't currently need the money." The Postal Service was a mess long before Trump arrived, losing $78 billion since 2007, but it has plenty of short-term cash. Despite this, Pelosi is demanding that Trump agree to a $25 billion USPS bailout bill that would undoubtedly be loaded up with partisan provisions regarding mail-in voting - and threatening to blame Trump for the coming mail-in voting fiasco if he refuses.

Democrats are also charging that cost-savings reforms instituted by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (before they were suspended Tuesday until after the election) were politically motivated. That is also untrue. While DeJoy is a Trump donor, he was appointed not by Trump but by the unanimous vote of the bipartisan Postal Service Board of Governors. And the reforms he is trying to implement were designed to address issues raised in a recent report by USPS Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb -- a career civil servant who joined the inspector general's office during the Obama administration -- and are necessary to put the USPS on the path to solvency. The Obama administration got rid of thousands of collection boxes in the years before the 2016 election, yet no one accused it of election manipulation. Yet some House Democrats have even urged the FBI to open a criminal investigation into DeJoy.