Icy weather increases the chance of power outages. Alliant Energy and Mid-American Energy reported a number of them by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday:

  • Bettendorf 4
  • Davenport 15
  • Rock Island  5
  • Moline 1
  • Muscatine County 4
  • Clinton County 25
  • Scott County 875 (combined for both companies)
  • Rock Island County 234

