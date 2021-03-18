Powerful tools for caregivers online series begins May 3

The series provides information, support strategies, communication techniques, stress reduction ideas and resources to assist family caregivers with their concerns related to caregiving.

The program, Powerful Tools for Caregivers of Adults with Chronic Conditions, is scheduled for Monday evenings, May 3 through June 14, with a break for Memorial Day. The telehealth series is geared toward those who provide care for a family member or friend with a chronic condition such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.