PPE could be next for UTHS in East Moline

As if school districts have not gone through enough this year already because of the coronavirus, they are learning next year could be even more challenging.
They may even need PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for students and faculty by next fall. The cost? United Township High School District 30 Superintendent Jay Morrow is uncertain.
For now, he is trying to get this year completed, and next year’s academic plan set up.
“We are just discussing and trying to figure out plans on what we are going to try to do for the start of next school year,” he said. “ It’s still up in the air. We are still waiting on exact guidance with the state. We are still planning on a three-pronged approach.”
The plans which are being formulated include planning for a:
- Normal start of school and a normal school year.
- Completely remote instruction
- Blended combination of remote and in-person instruction.
The first one is what the district is used to. The second one is what they are currently doing and includes trying to find internet activity for all students.
But if they have to use Step 3 or a modified Step 1, both could include acquiring PPE for faculty and students.
“Trying to get PPE ready and stockpiled by the start of school, every school district in the country is dealing with this now,” Morrow said.
“That’s one of the things they are recommending right now is that if you open up you have PPE for your students and your faculty members available. It’s one the recommendations as it stands right now that you have that stuff readily available.”
There is some silver lining currently to that directive from the CDC currently.
“They haven’t gotten into the exact guidance yet,” Morrow said in response to a query if leaders expect enough PPE for each student and teacher.
“The IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) has yet to issue direct guidance,” Morrow said. “We really need that to help establish the most appropriate course.”
In addition, the state needs to be in Phase 4 of Governor Pritzker’s reopening plan for school to open in the fall. The state is currently in Phase 2, he noted.
For now, the district is dealing with the big question of how do you bring people back this fall as well as what PPE will be required and how do you safely handle students.
“Do you check temperatures of all students and all of your employees coming in?” Morrow wondered. “Every school is trying to figure that out right now.”
How all of this affects things like the budget, other than increasing it, he said he has no idea. “It's too early. We are just trying to get through the end of year stuff right now.”
That includes graduation, slated to be shown as an online program featuring each student seen receiving a diploma with their name announced as well as the usual speeches by class dignitaries.
“We will have it if the state allows us to have it,” Morrow said of a normal graduation ceremony Aug. 3 at the TaxSlayer. “In the meantime, next week we'll be recording. Our graduates will be filmed walking across the stage with their name announced, speeches and all that stuff. We will be filming all that next week and getting it put together.”
At last week’s meeting, the board also unanimously approved a tax abatement proposal of 55% over a 10-year time frame for construction of a 55,000-square-foot training facility and 8,000-square-foot administrative center with the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters for a facility to be built near the Fed Ex Center off 4th Avenue and Illinois 5 in East Moline.
The land was vacant, so even with the abatement, the tax dollars on the property will be higher than the less than $2,000 now paid, Morrow said. “It’s a win-win,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.