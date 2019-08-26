Praise on the River is a free concert and family-oriented festival hosted by Quad-City churches 4-7 p.m. Sunday in LeClaire Park, Davenport. Among the features will be worship, food trucks, kids’ games, bounce houses and live music from Quad-City bands.
4 p.m. Sunday, LeClaire Park, Davenport. Free.
