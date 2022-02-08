PRE REPORT: Nimmers leads Rocky rally to critical road win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rock Island 59, Galesburg 56: In need of a victory to remain in the Western Big 6 Conference race, the Rock Island High School boys basketball team also needed a huge rally in order to do that.

Amarion Nimmers came to the Rocks’ rescue, scoring eight of his team’s final 10 points to lead the Rocks to a come-from-behind 59-56 Big 6 victory over the Galesburg Silver Streaks at John Thiel Gymnasium Tuesday evening.

Nimmers scored a game-high 30 points as the Rocks rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit to remain tied with Moline for second place a game behind league-leading Quincy. Rocky (18-8) is tied with Moline (24-3) at 10-2. Quincy, a winner over Geneseo, moved to 20-5, 11-1 Big 6.

“We had a lot on the line and we had our backs up against the wall,” said Rocky coach Marc Polite, whose club trailed 32-21 at halftime before outscoring the Streaks 38-24 in the final 16 minutes. “To come out and play well and be able to find that mojo, or whatever, to get us over the hump, I’m really proud of this group.”

Nimmers saved his best for last, scoring 15 of his 24 second-half points in the fourth quarter.

“In the second half, he really did a lot of things that he’s capable of,” said Polite of his standout senior. “He’s a kid with a big heart, he’s ultra-tough and ultra-competitive. Those are the types of kids that can find ways and opportunities to impact games. I thought in the first half he wasn't very good, to be honest with you. And I thought in the second half, he was able to dig deep, find it and get into a rhythm. We were able to ride him in certain stretches to be able to catch back up and be able to eventually take the lead.”

After leading 3-2, the Rocks fell behind when the Streaks (22-6, 7-5 Big 6) hit a pair of 3-pointers and Rocky trailed until tying the score at 49 in the fourth quarter when Nimmers hit two free throws and RaeQuann Miller hit a jumper. After Galesburg took a 50-49 lead, Nimmers finished off a three-point play and Terrmell Akers added a bucket for a 54-50 Rocky advantage.

Carl Dortch (14 points) then answered with own three-point play and a Carter Clary free throw tied things again at 54 with 1:43 left.

But Nimmers had enough left under his Superman cape to help the Rocks pullout the victory. He hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute left ahead of Dortch answering with a bucket with 61 seconds left.

Nimmers then hit two free throws — his seventh straight from the line — to give the Rocks a 59-56 advantage with :23.5 left in regulation.

After a Streak timeout, Galesburg’s Jeremiah Babers (team-high 15 points) launched a potential tying 3-pointer as the clock wound down, but that was off line and Miller grabbed the rebound as the horn sounded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0