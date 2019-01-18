Prenzie Players wraps up its run of the Shakespearean drama "Macbeth" this week. Show dates include 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Ticket prices follow a "pay what it's worth" policy. For more information, visit www.prenzieplayers.com.

Friday-Sunday, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Pay what it's worth

