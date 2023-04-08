On a breathtakingly beautiful day for baseball, the Moline Maroons put on a clinic on their home diamond, sweeping the Sterling Golden Warriors 10-0, 16-1 on Saturday afternoon in the Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader at Holmgren Field.

The Maroons saved the most dramatic moment of the day for the last pitch. That was when Brock Dzekunskas, in his first at-bat of the afternoon after entering the game in the top of the fourth inning, hit a three-run bomb over the left field fence on the first pitch for a walk-off home run that sealed the 15-run win for his team.

“I was just looking to make good contact and keep the inning going for us, and I got a pitch I could turn on. What a good feeling,” said Dzekunskas after his first career high school homer. “We played two really good games today, our pitchers did a great job, and we moved runners around the bases all day.”

In the opener, pitching ace Riley Fuller picked up the two-hit shutout victory, amassing 10 strikeouts and giving up just one walk and three baserunners in six innings of work.

Braden Thatcher was nearly as efficient in Game 2 as he allowed just one unearned run in four innings on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.

“When we have Riley going for us, our defense is sharp and effective, we’re confident he is going to be throwing strikes like he did today, and we just need to score a few runs to win,” said Moline coach Craig Schimmel. “The key for us in these doubleheaders is to put together a pitching scheme in the second game. Sometimes we rely on two or three pitchers, but in the second game today, Braden definitely got the job done for us.”

With the two wins, Moline improves to 14-3 and remains undefeated in the WB6 at 4-0. Sterling drops to 5-8, 0-4.

On the day for Moline, Seamus Boyle had six hits including a double and six RBIs, Chase Stephens had four hits including a triple and five RBIs, Riley Fuller had two hits, including a double and three RBIs in Game 2 and Dzekunska had the three RBIs in his only at-bat.

In the first game, Moline did not score until the bottom of the third inning, an atypical start for Coach Schimmel’s team.

“Lately, we’ve been coming to the field ready to play, and scoring in the first inning to gain an advantage, which is a solid formula for us, and something we have focused on and will continue to strive to do,” said Schimmel.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Maroons got it going offensively. With one out, Alex Schimmel walked, stole second, and after a walk to Conner Schimmel, both runners scored on a shot to left field by Seamus Boyle. Dylan Phelps knocked in Boyle with an infield single to put Moline up 3-0.

The Maroons scored an additional run in the fourth inning when Chase Stephens singled and later scored on an infield putout off the bat of Kalen Paquin. Moline scored twice more in the fifth inning on a two-run singleby Josh Morales, scoring Boyle and Christian Raya.

Moline’s four-run sixth inning featured RBIs from Boyle and Morales, and a two-run single from Raya to close the victory.

In Game 2, Sterling’s two hits were infield singles by Drew Nettleton Gio Cantu.

“What I like about the way we are playing right now is the efficiency, our pitching is solid and our defense is strong, and combined with good baserunning and timely hitting, we feel we can be competitive in every game,” said Coach Schimmel.

In the second game, Moline scored in every inning, opening with five runs in the bottom of the first and started an offensive onslaught that included everybody in the lineup.

Moline next plays Quincy on the road on Tuesday, April 11th, and Sterling will host United Township on Wednesday, April 12th.

Moline 10-16, Sterling 0-1

Game 1

Sterling;000;000;--0;2;1

Moline;003;124;--;10;12;0

WP: Riley Fuller. LP: Garret Polson. 2 or more hits: Moline, Seamus Boyle (3), Josh Morales (3), Chase Stephens (2). Runs scored: Moline, Boyle (3), Alex Schimmel (2), Dylan Phelps, Stephens, Conner Schimmel, Christian Raya, Hunter Warren. RBIs: Moline, Boyle 3, Raya 2, Morales 2, Phelps, Chase Tholl, Kalen Paquin.

Game 2

Sterlineg;000;1;--;1;1;1

Moline;535;3;--;16;15;2

WP: Braden Thatcher. LP: Braden Hartman. 2 or more hits: Moline, Seamus Boyle 3, Dylan Phelps 3, Chase Stephens 3, Riley Fuller 2, Conner Schimmel 2. 2B -- Moline: Warren, Boyle, Phelps, Fuller. 3B -- Moline, Stephens. HR -- Moline: Brock Dzekunskas. Runs scored -- Moline: Boyle 3, Phelps 2, Schimmel 2, Fuller 2, Warren 2, Stephens, George Hoss, Chase Tholl, Alex Schimmel, Dzekunska. RBIs -- Moline: Stephens 5, Dzekunskas 3, Seamus 3, Fuller 3, Phelps, Paquin.