PORT BYRON — Riverdale High School's baseball team is hitting its stride.

The surging Rams pounded out a season-high 15 hits on Monday night and scored 12 runs in the first three innings to cruise past Alleman 13-3 in five innings in an Illinois Class 2A regional opener.

Riverdale’s starting pitcher Jake Willems turned in an exceptional two-way performance. He picked up the win on the mound with 12 strikeouts, and at the plate with two RBIs and a pair of extra base hits.

“All up and down our lineup we were focused on being aggressive at the plate, and I feel that we are clicking offensively and doing a great job on the bases,” said Willems after the game. “I was concentrating on getting ahead of their hitters and throwing strikes, Coach Peterson told me to keep the ball in the zone and let the defense work behind me.”

Riverdale coach Derek Peterson is confident his team is peaking at the right time. Next up for the Rams in the Class 2A playoffs is a road game against fellow Three Rivers Conference foe, Orion.

“I’m most impressed by the confidence our guys are showing, both in practice and in game situations,” said Peterson. “Baseball means so much more to me than winning and losing, it is about bringing out the best, the highest character, in our players and our team as a unit. To start the season, we were plagued by bad weather and injuries, so to see us coming together and having fun as a team, that is what baseball is all about.”

Riverdale first baseman and leadoff hitter Dawson Peterson was equally impressive in setting the pace for the Rams. Peterson drove in three runs to establish a new school career RBI record, and scored twice on three hits.

“We have been battling all year, working hard to reach our full potential, and now, after winning six of the last seven games, we are getting there,” said Dawson Peterson. “We support and believe in each other, and that is a big part of it.”

Riverdale improved to 9-14 on the season with the win. Alleman’s season ended with an overall record of 3-18.

Riverdale opened the scoring with three runs in the first inning, followed by an additional three in the bottom of the second. Willems’s triple in the bottom the first led to the opening run, when third baseman Landen Peterson singled in designated runner Gavin Jenkins. Peterson scored on a delayed steal play, and right fielder Maddox McWilliams then scored on a single up the middle by centerfielder AJ Scranton, his second RBI of the inning.

Alleman got on the board in the top of the second inning on pitcher Quinten Fonseca’s solo home run over the right field fence.

In Riverdale’s second inning, the Rams hit four straight singles that drove in two runs and Landen Peterson's sacrifice fly capped the frame to put them up 6-1.

The Rams blew the game open in the bottom of the third inning with six runs as five different hitters drove in a run.

Alleman’s two other scores occurred in the top of the fourth inning. Catcher Jason Bowker lifted a home run and Adam VanMeigham registered an RBI single. Riverdale ended the game early with an RBI triple from Braxton Hager.

“We are looking forward to playing Orion, a team we are obviously familiar with, but for me as a coach, watching these young men grow and develop as baseball players and people of character, that is more important,” said Coach Peterson. “Whatever happens from here is a bonus.”