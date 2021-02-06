Prep basketball report: Long leads Muskies to rout over Falcons

Riverdale 45, United Township 42: Riverdale made 17 more free throws than United Township attempted Saturday on its way to a home nonconference win.

Shae Hanrahan made 15 of 26 foul shots en route to a game-high 19 points for the Rams in their season opener.

Riverdale shot 39 free throws compared to just four for UT. The Panthers, who had three players foul out, were whistled for 27 fouls in the game to only six for the Rams.

Coach Jay Hatch's Rams scored nine of their points at the stripe in the first half and 12 more in the closing two quarters.

Jade Hunter paced UT (0-1) with 16 points.

Alleman 44, Rockridge 33: Spurred by a nine-point lead after the opening quarter, the Alleman girls basketball team rebounded from Friday's overtime loss to Knoxville with a win over Rockridge on Saturday.

One night after being held scoreless in the first quarter, the Pioneers bolted to a 14-5 advantage after the opening eight minutes and held the lead throughout the game. Rockridge trimmed the deficit to five points through three quarters, but Alleman used a 17-point fourth quarter to secure the victory.