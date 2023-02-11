Boys

Moline 64, Normal Community 39: The Maroons defense was impenetrable in the first half as the second-ranked team in Illinois Class 4A cruised to an easy victory in front of a spirited crowd on a day in which six seniors were honored.

Moline (27-3) was paced by 20 points from senior Grant Welch and point guard Brock Harding contributed 13 points.

Rock Island 67, East Peoria 57: The Rock Island High School boys basketball team capped a two-win weekend Saturday with a non-conference victory over East Peoria at the Rock Garden.

Seniors Cam Atkinson and KJ LaMonte each scored 17 points. Atkinson made four straight free throws in the final minute to help seal the victory and move the Rocks to 19-11 on the season.

Junior Marcus McQueen, who also hit some key free throws late in the fourth quarter as the Rocks were nursing a lead, finished with nine points.

East Peoria dropped to 16-12 with the loss.

Rock Island finishes the Western Big 6 Conference season on Tuesday at Sterling.

United Township 66, Fulton 41: The United Township High School boys basketball team won its 12th game since the turn of the calendar year and moved to 24-6 with Saturday’s non-conference victory over Class 1A Fulton.

UT’s only losses since December have been to Western Big 6 Conference outright champ Moline.

On Saturday, Omarion Roberts led the Panthers with 22, Bristol Lewis added 18 and De’Vontay Wright 10.

Fulton (21-8) was led by Ethan Price, who scored 16 points.

The Panthers, who are third in the Western Big 6 Conference race at 8-5, finish the league season at winless Geneseo on Tuesday.

UT jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and stretched the advantage to 38-17 by halftime.

Girls

West Liberty 63, Williamsburg 43: Ignited by 41 combined points in the second and third quarters, the Comets steamrolled the Raiders in a Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal on Saturday.

It was four-point lead for West Liberty (16-6) before it erupted for 21 points in the second to lead by 11. Once the third quarter concluded, it led by 24. The Comets face Center Point-Urbana on Wednesday in a semifinal.

Durant 70, Pekin 33: The Wildcats romped the Panthers in a Class 2A Region 6 first round contest at home. Durant (7-14) faces fifth-ranked Iowa City Regina on Tuesday in a quarterfinal.

Mount Vernon 51, Tipton 24: The Class 3A 11th-ranked Mustangs blitzed by the Tigers in a Region 2 quarterfinal. Mount Vernon (15-7) will host Assumption in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Tipton retires at 7-14.

Orion 37, Rockridge 19: Three Rivers Conference West rivals Orion and Rockridge met for the fourth time on Saturday and this meeting went the same way as the first three — with the Orion Chargers coming out on top.

Madeline Nightingale scored 13 points and Kamryn Brown added 11 as the Chargers rolled to the victory, this one in the opening round of the Class 2A Mercer County Regional.

Orion (16-16) outscored the Rockets 10-2 in each of the first two frames to take a commanding lead and cruised into Tuesday's battle with top-seeded Sherrard (20-6) at Mercer County High School.

Chloe Strachan scored 11 points to lead the Rockets, who finished 3-21.

Riverdale 42, Erie-Prophetstown 37: In a minor upset, 10th-seeded Riverdale went on the road and pulled off a win in the Class 2A West Carroll Regional opener. The Rams (6-22) advance to play second-seeded Stillman Valley on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at West Carroll. This victory gave the Rams a 2-1 advantage in head-to-head games against the Panthers this season.

