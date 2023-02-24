ELDRIDGE — The Lancers just needed to calm down.

Visiting Burlington forced three early North Scott turnovers and converted them all into points to take a quick 8-3 lead in Friday’s Class 4A boys basketball substate semifinal at The Pit.

“We started off with a lot of turnovers. We hadn’t played in a week, so we knew we were going to be a little rusty to start it off,” North Scott point guard Tyler Watkins said. “We just had to regroup and play our basketball.”

The Lancers did just that. They battled back from a 12-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Grayhounds 71-57.

North Scott (17-5) advances to face top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy (21-0) in Tuesday’s substate final at Iowa City West High School.

The Grayhounds took control of Friday’s game early, making seven of their first eight shots to open a 15-3 lead. During that same span, North Scott made just one of its seven shots and turned the ball over four times.

“We were able to get to the rim. We got some run-outs and some fast breaks,” Burlington coach Caleb Akey said. “Our defensive intensity was up at the beginning. And, of course, North Scott missed some shots at the beginning. We figured they might, having that layoff.”

After turning the ball over four times in the first quarter, the Lancers only committed four turnovers the rest of the contest.

North Scott also started shooting the basketball better. After going 4 for 12 from the field in the opening quarter, the Lancers shot nearly 63% the rest of the way.

North Scott's Brennan Reid went to the foul line with 7.7 seconds left in the first half with a chance to tie the game, but missed the second free throw. Kavon Phillips chased down the offensive rebound, and the ball swung to Drew Sacia in the corner for a 3-pointer just before the half expired. The shot gave the Lancers a 29-27 advantage at the break, their first lead of the game.

“We didn’t panic, and our kids didn’t try to hit the home run,” North Scott coach Dave McLaughlin said. “They just played basketball and slowly ground their way back into it.”

The Lancers held Merquiche Lewis Jr., who entered Friday’s game second in 4A in scoring at 24.1 points per game, scoreless in the third quarter. North Scott built a 47-39 lead heading into the fourth.

"We made him take tough shots,” McLaughlin said. “He’s probably the best player we’ve seen all year. He’s really dynamic. We did a good job of controlling him.”

Burlington cut North Scott’s lead to five early in the fourth quarter on Bryson Tate’s layup, and the Grayhounds had an opportunity to further trim the lead, but came up empty. Reid nailed a 3-pointer, and then Kyler Gerardy got a layup to push the Lancers’ lead back to double figures.

“We talk all the time about getting into the paint and looking to kick,” North Scott’s Drew Kilburg said. “It just so happened that the extra pass was always open.”

All five Lancer starters finished with eight points or more. Reid led the way with 18 points, and Watkins had 15 points and four assists. Gerardy scored 13 points, and Kilburg had 12. Phillips contributed eight points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

"We share the ball well. It makes teams have to guard everyone,” Watkins said. “It’s hard to guard us when we move the ball well.”

Lewis Jr. finished with 21 points for Burlington (16-7), but was held below his season average. J.J. Martin added 10 points and six assists, and Nehemiah Lewis had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Kilburg stole the ball out of Reid’s hands to dribble out the final seconds and savor the victory. He, Watkins and Sacia won their final game at The Pit.

“For us seniors, this is our last time on this court,” Kilburg said. “The crowd came out and represented, and it was good to get them a win.”

Those seniors will try to extend their prep basketball careers against the best team in Class 4A. Kennedy blasted Davenport North 97-46 on Friday night.

“They’re going to pressure us a lot, but we just have to stay calm and handle it the best we can,” Kilburg said. “We feel like we can win.”

But the Lancers won’t be able to weather another slow start against the top-ranked Cougars.

“We’re going to have to play really well, but we’ll just have to relax and play our game,” McLaughlin said. “We can’t play 24 good minutes or 28 good minutes. We have to play pretty good for 32.

“We want to have a chance in the fourth quarter to go to Des Moines. Our kids are excited for it.”

North Scott 71, Burlington 57

Burlington;19;8;12;18;—;57

North Scott;10;19;18;24;—;71

Burlington (16-7) — J.J. Martin 4-13 1-2 10, Shaye Stringer 2-3 0-0 5, Bryson Tate 3-5 3-3 9, Mateo Rascon 0-0 0-0 0, Christos Kantzavelos 1-4 0-0 2, Nehemiah Lewis 5-8 0-3 10, Carson Ziegler 0-1 0-0 0, Merquiche Lewis Jr. 9-18 2-3 21. Totals 24-52 6-11 57.

North Scott (17-5) — Tyler Watkins 5-9 2-2 15, Kyler Gerardy 4-6 4-4 13, Brennan Reid 7-10 2-4 18, Kavon Phillips 3-7 1-2 8, Drew Sacia 2-6 0-0 5, Drew Kilburg 5-9 1-1 12, Colin Albrecht 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-47 10-13 71.

3-point goals: Burlington 3-13 (Stringer 1-2, Lewis Jr. 1-4, Martin 1-5, Tate 0-1, Lewis 0-1), North Scott 9-20 (Watkins 3-5, Reid 2-5, Gerardy 1-2, Phillips 1-2, Kilburg 1-2, Sacia 1-4). Rebounds: Burlington 24 (Lewis 9), North Scott 21 (Phillips 6). Turnovers: Burlington 13, North Scott 8. Total fouls: Burlington 17, North Scott 15. Fouled out: Stringer, Lewis Jr.