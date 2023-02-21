CLASS 4A AT BRADLEY-BOURBONNAIS

Wednesday: G1: No. 1 Moline (28-3) vs. No. 8 Minooka (4-24), 6 p.m.; G2: No. 4 Bradley-Bourbonnais (17-10) vs. No. 6 Plainfield South (14-17), 7:30 p.m. Friday: G3: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Ending the regular season ranked second in 4A and riding a nine-game winning streak, the Western Big 6 Conference champion Moline Maroons now look to become repeat regional champions for the second time in head coach Sean Taylor’s seven years at the helm. Moline won back-to-back regional titles in 2017 and ‘18, Taylor’s first two seasons with the Maroons.

CLASS 4A AT PEKIN

Wednesday: G1: No. 2 Yorkville (25-5) vs. No. 7 Pekin (12-16), 6 p.m.; G2: No. 3 United Township (25-6) vs. No. 5 Normal Community (18-13), 7:30 p.m. Friday: G3: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Finishing 9-5 in the Western Big 6 to edge Sterling by one game for third place, UT’s Panthers now shoot for their first regional crown since reaching the 4A super-sectional round in 2016. ... UT comes into the postseason with nine wins in its last 10 games, with the Panthers’ lone setback in that stretch coming to conference champion Moline.

Up next: The Bradley-Bourbonnais and Pekin regional winners advance to face each other next Tuesday in a 7 p.m. Moline Sectional semifinal at Wharton Field House.

CLASS 3A AT DUNLAP

Wednesday: G2: No. 1 Rock Island (19-12) vs. No. 8 Galesburg (10-22), 6 p.m.; G3: No. 4 Dunlap vs. No. 6 LaSalle-Peru, 7:30 p.m. Friday: G4: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: In last Saturday’s opening round, Galesburg handled Geneseo 62-20 in an all-Western Big 6 matchup, setting up another showdown of conference rivals with top-seeded Rock Island. During the regular season, the Rocks swept the Silver Streaks, first battling to a 79-76 road win on Jan. 10 and then prevailing 66-37 on Feb. 10. ... Rock Island looks to regain momentum after dropping three of its last five games, including a 68-54 loss to Sterling in its regular-season finale. ... The Rocks look to repeat as regional champions for the first time since winning four straight titles from 2013-16.

Up next: The Dunlap Regional champion advances to face the winner of the Peoria Regional next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Galesburg Sectional.

CLASS 2A AT ROCKRIDGE

Wednesday: G3: No. 1 Rockridge (23-4) vs. No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville (15-16), 6 p.m.; G4: No. 4 Sherrard (15-10) vs. No. 5 Knoxville (21-10), 7:30 p.m. Friday: G5: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Both Monmouth-Roseville and Knoxville already have one regional win under their belts, with the Titans beating Canton 55-41 and the Blue Bullets topping Alleman 61-39 in last Saturday’s opening round. ... Winners of the Three Rivers Conference’s West Division and riding a nine-game winning streak, the host Rockridge Rockets swept Mon-Rose in league play, prevailing 57-35 on Jan. 10 and taking the rematch 44-36 on Jan. 31. ... Sherrard enjoyed a solid debut season under head coach Alex Johnson, going 8-4 to finish second in the TRAC West; the Tigers hope to parlay that into their first regional crown since 2006. ... Rockridge is seeking its third straight regional title; the Rockets finished fourth at the 2A state tournament last season.

CLASS 2A AT WEST CARROLL

Wednesday: G3: No. 2 Mercer County (24-7) vs. No. 9 Erie-Prophetstown (10-17), 6 p.m.; G4: No. 3 Farmington (19-12) vs. No. 7 Riverdale (15-16), 7:30 p.m. Friday: G5: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: Three Rivers West rivals E-P and Riverdale both hit the postseason ground running last Saturday, with the Panthers upending fellow TRAC West member Orion 57-46 on the road and the Rams scoring an 85-59 home win over West Carroll. For E-P, it was the first step in its pursuit of the co-op’s first regional title; Riverdale is seeking its first regional crown since 2012. ... Mercer County won the Lincoln Trail Conference title outright for the first time; the Golden Eagles shared the crown with Wethersfield in 2010 and then with Annawan and Wethersfield in ‘18. ... Riding a 13-game winning streak, MerCo now aims for the first regional championship in the program’s 14-year history.

CLASS 2A AT BUREAU VALLEY

Wednesday: G3: No. 1 Princeton (29-2) vs. No. 8 Spring Valley Hall (11-19), 6 p.m.; G4: No. 4 Stillman Valley (18-10) vs. No. 7 Kewanee (16-13), 7:30 p.m. Friday: G5: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The Boilermakers already logged one regional win, topping Chillicothe IVC 49-38 at home last Saturday and now look to get by Stillman Valley to set up an all-Three Rivers East regional final Friday night. ... Kewanee is looking for its first regional title since winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and ‘17.

Up next: The West Carroll and Bureau Valley regional winners meet up next Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first Orion Sectional semifinal, with the Rockridge Regional champion facing the winner of the Byron Regional Wednesday night at 7 in Orion.

CLASS 1A AT UNITED

Wednesday: G5: No. 2 ROWVA-Williamsfield (21-9) vs. No. 10 Abingdon-Avon (11-18), 6 p.m.; G6: No. 3 Elmwood (20-9) vs. No. 8 Annawan (16-15), 7:30 p.m. Friday: G7: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: This regional opened with four Saturday games, with Annawan rolling past Lincoln Trail Conference rival Ridgewood 50-28 in one of those. Abingdon-Avon topped United 58-45 and Elmwood edged West Central 41-37, while Galva had to forfeit to R-W due to having too many games on its schedule. ... Annawan used a pair of five-game winning streaks late in the season to finish second in the LTC at 8-3. ... Aiming for their first regional title since finishing as 1A state runners-up in 2018, the Braves will get a second shot at Elmwood; the Trojans prevailed 50-42 at Wethersfield’s Wally Keller Classic on Nov. 23.

CLASS 1A AT FULTON

Wednesday: G5: No. 2 Fulton (23-9) vs. No. 8 Lanark Eastland (15-14), 6 p.m.; G6: No. 3 Galena (23-8) vs. No. 7 East Dubuque (16-15), 7:30 p.m. Friday: G7: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: After winning its second straight Northwest Upstate Illini South Division title, Fulton began its pursuit of its first regional championship since 2020 with a 62-49 win over conference rival Forreston, setting up another rematch with another NUIC South rival. During the regular season, the Steamers topped Eastland twice, winning 65-39 on Jan. 11 and taking the Feb. 2 rematch 61-41.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett