PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: UT bounces back with rout of Peoria’s Quest Charter Academy

There is no more effective way to deal with a tough home loss against a decades-long rival than coming back with a blowout victory in the next game.

Coach Ryan Webber’s United Township High School's boys basketball team did just that on Saturday evening at the Panther Den, overwhelming the Gators from Quest Charter Academy in Peoria 77-39 less than 24 hours after losing to Moline in a close Western Big 6 Conference battle.

Seniors De’Vontay Wright (21 points and four assists,) and Bristol Lewis (15 points, six rebounds), and freshman Synceare Simons (11 points, six boards) led United Township, as the Panthers took an early lead and then went on a 13-0 run to open the second half to cruised to the non-conference victory.

“Our coaching staff told the guys before the game to play with anger, create the intensity that comes with moving the ball and using our advantage in speed and quickness; that is how we rebound from a tough loss, not by feeling sorry for ourselves,” Webber said. “De’Vontay hit a 3 to get us going, our starters played great, putting the ball in scoring position, and every player we brought into the game performed with that same level of intensity.”

United Township’s players fed off of each other offensively and when shots are falling, especially from 3-point range, the Panthers are nearly impossible to defend.

“I absolutely love this team, every player on our roster is a person of character, and they truly do gain so much energy from each other’s hard work on the court,” said Webber.

The Panthers led 10-2 early in the first quarter and rolled to a 20-6 lead at the break. Lewis connected on two 3-pointers, scored on a drive to the basket and made two free throws in the quarter for 10 of his points.

Wright took over the offensive leadership position for UT in the second quarter with 10 points, including two 3-pointers, as the Panthers led 39-20 at halftime.

Senior guard Omarion Roberts also played the role of court general for Coach Webber, with 5 points, 3 assists and 3 steals in the half and finished with 8 points, 4 assists and 5 steals in limited minutes.

“Omarion does so many things for us, his athleticism is off the charts, and he can display bursts of speed and quickness that translate both offensively, and on the defensive side he creates turnovers and fuels our fast break,” said Coach Webber.

With the Panther starters resting for much of the second half, although Wright knocked down two additional 3-pointers and added a scoring layup in the first three minutes of the third quarter, the UT reserves were given opportunities to show their coach that they can be counted on. Simons definitely took advantage of the situation.

“Synceare brings big-time energy to the floor, and he picks his teammates up in ways that elevate the level of play; it was great to watch him display his skills in the second half,” said Webber.

Junior Anass Issifou was also a major factor for UT in the second half, with nine points.

The Panthers connected on 16 3-pointers and were 9 for 9 from the charity stripe.

QCA was led by sophomore Craven Bailey with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

UTHS travels to East Peoria on Monday night in another non-conference contest.

“We’ve studied and prepared for East Peoria a bit, they are a tough and physical team in the middle of a good season, so it will be a solid opportunity for us to continue to improve against impressive competition,” said Coach Webber.

United Township 77, Quest Charter Academy 39

QCA: Sean Lewis 2-7 2-2 6, Tamarian Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Amir Burrows 0-5 0-0 0, Craven Bailey 6-9 5-7 17, Davion McClendon 3-6 0-0 6, Keion Jordan 2-5 0-0 4, Lamar Cagle 1-4 0-0 3, Travis Corey 0-0 0-0 0, Amir Muhammed 0-1 1-1 1, Malik Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-38 8-10 39.

UTHS: Omarion Roberts 2-4 2-2 8, Dominic Rhoden 1-1 0-0 2, Bristol Lewis 5-8 2-2 15, De’Vontay Wright 8-12 0-0 21, Caeden Terrell 2-4 0-0 6, Alassane Ba 1-1 0-0 2, Brody Meyers 0-1 0-0 0, Synceare Simons 4-5 1-1 11, Anass Issifou 2-3 4-4 9, Adrian Hughes 1-2 0-0 3, Jasiah Massey 0-0 0-0 0, Max Colgan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-41 9-9 77.

Quest CA;6;14;8;11;--;39

UTHS;20;19;26;12;--;77

3-point goals: UTHS 16 (Wright 5, Lewis 3, Simons 2, Terrell 2, Roberts 2, Hughes 1, Issifou 1; QCA 1 (Cagle 1). Rebounds: UTHS 30 (Lewis 6, Simons 6, Meyers 4); QCA 14 (Bailey 7). Assists: UTHS 15 (Wright 4, Roberts 4, Lewis 3, Meyers 1, Ba 1, Simons 1, Rhoden 1); QCA 3 (Bailey 2, Burrows 1). Steals: UTHS 15 (Roberts 5, Lewis 2, Wright 2, Simons 2, Rhoden 2, Meyers 1, Ba 1); QCA 8 (Lewis 2, Burrows 2, Bailey 2, Corey 1, Johnson 1). Fouls: UTHS 13, QCA 14. Turnovers: UTHS 7, QCA 11.