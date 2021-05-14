PREP BRIEFS: Farrell leads Easton Valley golf to districts

Boys golf
1A Midland Sectional: Easton Valley’s Ethan Farrell was the only golfer to shoot in the 70s and his medalist-winning round of 78 carried the River Hawks to the team title.
EV carded a team score of 361 to just edge hosting Midland’s 362 at Little Bear Golf Club in Wyoming. Calamus-Wheatland (392) placed third in the seven-team gathering ahead of Springville (396).
The top three teams advanced to next Friday’s district meet at Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Easton Valley and Midland both placed their four counting scores among the top 14 finishers.
Midland’s Damon Huston was runner-up with an 83, tying with Maquoketa Valley’s Isaac Zirtzman. Midland’s Cale Crist placed fourth with an 87 and EV’s Abe Driscoll tied for fifth with an 89.
Farrell’s round consisted of four bogeys on each nine. He had one birdie on the front and highlighted his round with an eagle three on the par-5 6th/15th, a hole he bogeyed the first time through.
1A Winfield-Mt. Union Sectional: The two area teams at the Winfield-Mt. Union Sectional — Columbus and Wapello — had their seasons end on Friday, neither placing among the top two teams or having the top two individuals not on an advancing team.
Wapello (416) placed fourth in the six-team event at Twin Lakes golf Course and Columbus (418) was fifth. New London (341) won the team title ahead of Keota (358) and the hosting Winfield-Mt. Union team (360).
New London’s Clayton Phillips was medalist with a 75 — the only score in the field below 83.
Zach Harbison led Wapello with a 96 that placed him 14th and Tucker Bright (98) led Columbus, tying for 17th.
Softball
Rocks split pair: After a tough 4-1 loss to Normal West Friday afternoon, the Rock Island High School softball team bounced back for a 13-2 victory over Bloomington High School to split a pair of nonconference contests at the Bartonville Limestone quadrangular.
Rocky struggled to get runs in the opener despite knocking out eight hits, but rectified that in the nightcap turning 14 hits into 13 runs.
Taylor Pannell, Bella Allison, Gabriella Taylor, Delai Schwartz, Campbell Kelley and Bailey Proffitt all had two hits in the game. Taylor drove in three runs as Pannell, Allison and Kelley each drove in two. Pannell scored three runs, while four others scored twice.
In gaining the pitching win, Kelley checked BHS on six hits in the five-inning affair.
Pannell had three of Rock Island's eight hits in the opener, but the Rocks couldn't create enough offense around her in a 4-1 loss to Normal West.
Bella Allison had Rocky's lone RBI, scoring Pannell with a single in the top of the seventh inning when the Rocks were already chasing four runs.
Sophomore pitcher Alexis Carroll was touched for 10 hits, limiting the damage to two two-run innings. She struck out seven and walked just one.
Wrestling
Rocks top Sherrard: With seven victories by fall, the Rock Island Rocks wrestling team handed Sherrard a 51-30 loss as part of the Riverdale High School-hosted double duals.
Daniel McGhee at 113 had the quickest of those, needing only 13 seconds to dispose of his opponent.
Among other Rocks with pins were: Manny Limon (126, 3:51), Aoci Bernard (138, 3:51), Amare Overton (160, 1:47), Andrew Marquez (195, 4:41), And Eli Gustafson (285, 5:12).
In other dual results, the Rocks beat Riverdale 61-15 and Sherrard topped the hosting Rams 51-27. No results were reported from those matches.
— Staff report