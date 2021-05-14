PREP BRIEFS: Farrell leads Easton Valley golf to districts

Boys golf

1A Midland Sectional: Easton Valley’s Ethan Farrell was the only golfer to shoot in the 70s and his medalist-winning round of 78 carried the River Hawks to the team title.

EV carded a team score of 361 to just edge hosting Midland’s 362 at Little Bear Golf Club in Wyoming. Calamus-Wheatland (392) placed third in the seven-team gathering ahead of Springville (396).

The top three teams advanced to next Friday’s district meet at Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Easton Valley and Midland both placed their four counting scores among the top 14 finishers.

Midland’s Damon Huston was runner-up with an 83, tying with Maquoketa Valley’s Isaac Zirtzman. Midland’s Cale Crist placed fourth with an 87 and EV’s Abe Driscoll tied for fifth with an 89.

Farrell’s round consisted of four bogeys on each nine. He had one birdie on the front and highlighted his round with an eagle three on the par-5 6th/15th, a hole he bogeyed the first time through.