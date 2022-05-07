PREP BRIEFS: Moline softball beats Normal West

Softball

Moline 8, Normal West 3: Despite giving up three runs in the bottom of the first inning and losing an early lead, the Moline High School softball team rallied for an 8-3 nonconference road victory over Normal West on Saturday.

Trailing 3-2 after the first inning, the Maroons answered with three runs in the top of the second, added one more in the third and two more in the sixth to record their seventh straight victory.

Winning pitcher Kayla Collins settled in after that first inning and went the distance, recording six strikeouts.

Macy Walston (two RBIs), Kaylie Holtam and Emersyn Rasso had three hits each to lead the Maroons offense.

Baseball

Geneseo, Quincy split: It was perhaps only fitting that after playing 15 combined innings in which neither team held a lead greater than one run that the Geneseo and Quincy baseball teams exited Saturday's doubleheader with a split.

The Blue Devils rallied for a walk-off win in Game 1 before Geneseo plated an eighth-inning run to win Game 2 3-2.

Geneseo got the scoring going in the fifth inning of Game 1 when Cooper Mathews singled and came around to score on a double by AJ Weller.

Raulin Zanger's two-out double and Logan Eaton's RBI single tied the game up for Quincy in the sixth, though, and the hosts took the win on Joe Schroeder's bases-loaded single in the seventh.

Jake Nelms scatted five hits and four walks in six one-run innings for Geneseo. Thomas Henson took the loss after allowing two batters to reach before exiting in the seventh.

Henson fared much better in Game 2, throwing two shutout innings of relief to get the win.

Nash Clementz's RBI single put the Leafs up 1-0 in the third inning of Game 2, but once again Quincy rallied, plating the only two runs allowed by Geneseo starter Calvin Pettit in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead.

This time, however, it was Geneseo with a rally in them. Henson and Nelms had back-to-back doubles to tie the score in the sixth inning before Clementz singled and came around to score the winning run on a fielder's choice in the eighth.

The Leafs finish their Western Big 6 slate with a 7-7 record.

Boys soccer

Davenport Central 3, Dubuque Senior 0: After a scoreless first half, Nathan Hummel scored twice and assisted on a third goal to lead the Davenport Central High School soccer team to a 3-0 nonconference victory over Dubuque Senior.

Nate Augspurger was the beneficiary of Hummel’s assist that closed the scoring.

The victory in the “Life is Bigger Than Sports” event at Davenport North moved the Blue Devils to 8-4 for the season. The Rams dropped to 3-6.

North Scott 9, Clear Creek-Amana 0: The North Scott High School boys soccer team had six players score goals and four others dish out assists in Saturday’s 9-0 non-conference home romp over Clear Creek-Amana. Luke Crawford led the scoring with three goals and Ollie Hughes added a pair.

Henry Rose, Ashton Kaiser, Liam Regan and Logan Cheek each scored once. Rose had three assists while Tyson Haedt, Carter Atkins, Caleb Engelkes and Eli Engelkes each dished out one helper for the 7-5 Lancers, who led CC-A (5-9) 5-0 at halftime.

Muskies sweep invite: Muscatine did not surrender a goal in its two games at its home invite Saturday, beating Burlington 2-0 and Benton Community 4-1.

Ty Cozad scored three goals on the day for Muscatine, which also got scores from Saranyu Posain and Grant Bode.

Girls soccer

Alleman 6, Galesburg 0: The Alleman High School girls soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 6-0 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Galesburg Saturday. The Pioneers finished conference play at 4-2-1, while Galesburg was 1-5.

Muscatine sweeps, Bulldogs split: Muscatine got goals from Ashlyn McGinnis and Lanie Weikert in beating Bettendorf 2-1 at the Muscatine Invitational Saturday.

Carson Bohonek scored Bettendorf's lone goal.

Avery Horner and Aryed Perez each notched a goal and an assist as the Bulldogs earned a split on the day by cruising past Burlington 5-0.

Delaney Ward, Anna Davison and Tori Rivera also scored for Bettendorf.

Mya Jansen scored four goals as Muscatine completed their sweep on the day by beating Burlington 11-0.

