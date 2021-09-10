Prep football report

Football
Rock Island 56, Alleman 0: The struggles continued for the Alleman High School football team Friday evening as first-year Pioneer coach Fritz Dieudonne had a long night against the team he spent the last two season's with as defensive coordinator.
Dieudonne's defense had no answers for the Rocks — led by senior quarterback Eli Reese — who rattled off a 56-0 Western Big 6 Conference-opening victory at Augustana College's Lindberg Stadium.
"I like Fritz a lot, and it's definitely cool to go up against one of your old coaches," said Reese, whose efforts enabled his squad to move to 2-1 with their second straight win.
Reese completed 11 of 16 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns in addition to rushing for a fifth TD. Two of his TD passes went to Marieon Anderson, who had four receptions for 88 yards and added a third score on a second-half punt return.
Dieudonne experienced plenty of mixed emotions.
"It was definitely one of those bittersweet moments," he said. "I love being here as the Pioneer head coach, but at the same time, some of those Rock Island seniors, I'd been with them since they were freshmen. It's definitely hard facing a team and coaches that you've spent so many hours with."
The Pioneers (0-3, 0-1) have been outscored 177-0 through three games.
Moline 48, Quincy 35: After a back-and-forth first half, the Moline Maroons scored on their first four possessions of the second half to take control and run away with a 48-35 Western Big 6 Conference victory over hosting Quincy at Flinn Stdaium.
Christian Raya capped a 7-play, 64-yard drive to start the third quarter that tied the score at 28 after Caroline Hazen’s point-after kick.
After forcing a Quincy punt, the Maroons drove 88 yards in eight plays with Gavin Grace capping that drive with his second 2-yard TD plunge of the game. Hazen’s PAT boot gave the Maroons a 35-28 lead.
Another defensive stand without allowing a first down, Moline got the ball back and struck quickly. Senior QB Alec Ponder hit Cranston Wall for a 55-yard scoring strike that upped the Maroons lead to 41-28 with 3:14 left in the third.
The Maroons (2-1, 1-0 Big 6) stretched their advantage to 48-28 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Ponder found a wide open Matthew Bailey for a 51-yard scoring strike.
Quincy (1-2, 0-1 Big 6) finally got on the scoreboard again after making a switch at quarterback when freshman Bradyn Little entered the game, but he couldn’t rally the Blue Devils any further as the Maroons and Riley Fuller played keep away and ran the clock down inside of two minutes left in regulation before turning over the ball.
Fuller, who scored on two long runs in the first half, was unofficially pushing 250 yards rushing in the game.
Waterloo West 45, Davenport West 7: Waterloo West went three-and-out on its opening possession Friday at Memorial Stadium.
That was the last time the Wahawks were slowed.
After falling behind 7-0 early, West scored 45 unanswered points to beat Davenport West, 45-7, in its 90th homecoming game.
Tyree Gardner rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another as West rebounded from a 52-14 loss to Cedar Falls last week.
After holding West to a three-and-out, the Falcons’ Brady Hansen hit Devon Sanders-Howard with a quick out and Sanders-Howard took it 60 yards to set up a Hansen 12-yard quarterback keeper and a 7-0 Davenport West lead just 1 minute and 59 seconds into the game.
It was all Waterloo West thereafter.
The Wahawks led 25-7 at halftime and kept on building their lead.
Cavelle Fay had a 48-yard touchdown run, and Widney Guerrier capped off the scoring with a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter.