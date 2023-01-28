PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Galesburg stays atop the WB6 with win over Panthers

Behind Kiarra Kilgore, the Galesburg High School girls basketball team moved a step closer to a Western Big 6 Conference title on Saturday afternoon.

The Galesburg girls’ basketball team entered the United Township High School Panther Den with a half-game lead in the Big 6 race and secured its top spot with a 64-38 win over UT.

Kilgore, a junior, scored 26 points, including four 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds, found her teammates for six assists, and recorded three steals in the conference battle.

Making the day even more difficult for coach Chase Pavelonis’s UT squad, Galesburg junior Syriah Boyd also had an impressive game, with 16 points and eight rebounds as the Streaks moved to 22-6, 8-3 in the WB6.

“Galesburg is just simply an excellent program with a long history of strong teams in our conference,” said Pavelonis. “Coach Evan Massey has instilled the kind of chemistry and culture where they are competitive every game, they move the ball well and take advantage of scoring opportunities, which is what they did today in pulling out to an early lead.”

The Silver Streaks did exactly that in the first quarter, leading 14-2 at the three-minute mark, and 29-15 at the end of the frame, with Kilgore scoring 17 points in the first stanza. The Panthers, though, recovered from their slow start behind a balanced offensive push, with six players scoring in the first quarter.

“When we played at Galesburg in early December, we were able to claw back from 19 points down to tie the game, but today, their balanced attack was too much to overcome, especially when we were not hitting our shots from the perimeter,” said Pavelonis after his club slipped to 13-13, 5-6 Big 6.

Galesburg led 35-18 at the half and outscored UT 15-5 in the third quarter to lead 50-23. The Panthers out-shot the Streaks 15-14 in the final frame, but the game’s outcome was already determined.

“We did some solid things, especially in the second half, and our captains, Shawntia Lewis and Ciara Hull, did a good job of keeping the team focused and working aggressively to get shots and look for opportunities to force turnovers,” said Pavelonis.

Hull led UT with eight points, four rebounds and two steals; Lewis served as the court general with four steals, four rebounds, three assists and three points.

“We are still a work in progress, building a program is not something that can be done overnight,” said Pavelonis. “But I continue to see a great deal of improvement, and players up and down our roster are starting to exhibit the skills and basketball awareness we need on the court in game situations. We are learning to play to win, which is proactive and requires aggressiveness and a mindset.”

Massey, in his 45th season as the girls’ basketball coach, said he is pleased with where his team is at this point in the season.

“We have both Rock Island and Alleman coming up next week, both tough and competitive, but we have a very solid team with great leadership this season,” he said. “Kiarra Kilgore is an outstanding player in all facets of the game, Syriah Boyd played very well for us inside today and gains more confidence with every game, Capre Ferguson runs our offense for us, and Alexis Edgerson can knock down important shots when we need them.”

United Township is at Geneseo on Tuesday, followed by a game with Quincy at home on Thursday; Galesburg hosts Rock Island on Thursday and Alleman on Saturday.

Galesburg 64, United Township 38

Galesburg: Kiarra Kilgore 9-16 3-5 26, Capre Ferguson 0-1 2-4 4, Alexis Edgerson 2-6 0-0 5, Antonia Kisler 4-7 0-2 8, Syriah Boyd 8-12 0-0 16, Lilly Clark 3-5 0-0 7, Addison Peck 1-2 0-1 2, Julia Robinson 0-1 0-1 0. Totals: 27-50 5-13 64.

United Township: Kaylie Pena 2-5 1-2 5, Ka Maria Perkins 1-5 1-2 4, Ciara Hull 3-6 0-2 8, Karin Castaneda-Villapando 2-4 0-0 4, Shawntia Lewis 1-3 0-0 3, Kaylani Phiathep 0-1 0-0 0, Attingly Taylor 2-2 0-0 5, Cassandra Bohnert 1-3 0-0 3, Stella Gonzalez 1-2 0-0 2, Lorena Awou 2-4 0-2 4, De’Ajah Buchanan 0-2 0-0 0, Kathryn Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-37 2-8 38.

Galesburg 29 6 15 14--64

United Township 15 3 5 15--38

3-point goals: Galesburg 6 (Kiarra Kilgore 4, Lilly Clark 1, Alexis Edgerson 1), UTHS 4 (Ciara Hull 2, Shawntia Lewis 1, Attingly Taylor 1). Rebounds: Galesburg 33 (Syriah Boyd 8, Kiarra Kilgore 7, Antonia Kisler 7); UTHS 29 (Ciara Hull 4, Shawntia Lewis 4, Lorena Awou 4, Attingly Taylor 4). Assists: Galesburg 8 (Kiarra Kilgore 6, Alexis Edgerson 2, Capre Ferguson 1); UTHS 7 (Shawntia Lewis 3, Kaylie Pena 2, Ka Maria Perkins 2). Steals: Galesburg 8 (Kiarra Kilgore 3, Antonia Kisler 2, Julia Robinson 1, Capre Ferguson 1); UTHS 10 (Shawntia Lewis 4, Ciara Hull 2, Kaylie Pena 2, Lorena Awou 1, Cassandra Bohnert 1). Fouls: Galesburg 12, UTHS 11. Turnovers: Galesburg 13, UTHS 17.